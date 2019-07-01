Man, child injured in I-69 crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man and an 11-year-old were both injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 69 Sunday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at 3:52pm a few miles north of the Union Chapel Rd. exit. A 59-year-old man from Grand Ledge, Michigan was driving northbound when for unknown reasons his vehicle went off the shoulder on the left side of the road. The driver overcorrected, spinning out of control and hitting an embankment on the right side of the road.

The car overturned as it traveled back onto the Interstate, coming to a rest in the right lane.

Both the man and the child reported feeling pain, and the child received neck abrasions in the crash. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.