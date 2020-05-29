Man charged with shooting, killing mother’s dog

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is charged with shooting and killing his mother’s dog.

Deshawn M. Vaughn, 27, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and killing a domestic animal according to the Journal Gazette.

Police were called to a home in 4300 block of Alverado Drive at 2 a.m. on May 23 after a woman told officers her son was inside with a gun.

Police arrested Vaughn after they found a 9mm handgun in a box, 13 shell casings and multiple bullet holes in the floor, wall and ceiling. A probable cause affidavit also says the woman believed that he shot and killed her dog Karma. The affidavit goes on to say that there was a pool of blood in a bedroom and a trail of blood from a bedroom to the front yard.

A witness told police there was an argument at the home.