Man charged with murder, robbery in Cass Street death investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was charged with murder and robbery Wednesday in connection with last month’s death investigation.

Cordell Patterson, 22, was arrested in Mississippi on December 8 after being wanted in connection to the death of Laura Elizabeth Larkin.

The Journal Gazette reports Patterson fled to his mother’s home in Mississippi after he learned he was wanted for Larkin’s death.

Court documents reveal Patterson strangled her, stole her Mercedes Benz and drove to a southern Fort Wayne gas station to withdraw $20 using one of Larkin’s credit cards.

His initial court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 20.