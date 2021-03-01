Man charged in death of his toddler

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man is charged in connection to the death of his toddler last week.

New Haven Police were notified of an unconscious 17-month-old child at Lutheran Hospital on Feb. 25 at 1:04 a.m. Officers were told the father of the child, Michael T. Allen, 31, brought the victim from his home to a fire station in Fort Wayne after he discovered the child had stopped breathing.

The child, Kaivonni Lynn Vachon, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death was due to blunt force injuries of the abdomen, and her cause of death was a homicide.

Allen is charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death and felony aggravated battery.

This case is still under investigation.