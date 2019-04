FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An imprisoned man has been charged for a 2012 Fort Wayne murder.

Zachery Doan, 24, is charged with murder and robbery in the death of J.R. Shimer II according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Shimer was beaten outside Antiques on Broadway on Dec. 31, 2012.

Doan is currently behind bars at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.