Man charged with beating 1-year-old also charged with child molestation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New charges have been filed against a Fort Wayne man accused of savagely beating a 1-year-old girl.

27-year-old Trumarkus Alexander was arrested last week, after a nearly three-hour-standoff with police – for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, shooting a firearm into another building, and resisting law enforcement.

Now child molesting charges have been added to the case. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the girl’s left eye was swollen shut and her entire head was bruised, but doctors also found bruising and blood around her genitals and rear end.

Alexander is currently being held at the Allen County Jail.