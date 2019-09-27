Man charged after stealing 12 handguns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing a dozen handguns.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Michael Yoder stole the weapons from a shipment received by the trucking company he was working for back in September.

The Journal Gazette reports that company officials figured it out after interviewing employees and reviewing surveillance footage. Prosecutors say Yoder stole the guns to pay off a debt he owed to his drug dealer.

The weapons were found in his car and recovered by ATF agents.