Man arrested, woman airlifted after Grant County chase

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested and a woman was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a chase in Grant County Friday night.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department dispatch received a report of three motorcycles and a car drag racing just before 8 p.m. near CR 200 West and CR 200 North. When a deputy arrived in the area he saw a man standing outside his car before he got back in and sped off to SR 18.

The deputy called in the pursuit at just after 8 p.m., with speeds going more than 100 mph into oncoming traffic. A Sweetser Deputy Town Marshall later joined the chase.

The driver of the car finally lost control on SR 18 near 5300 West, striking a utility pole and knocking down power lines and a gas main, causing a gas leak. The vehicle then rolled, and a woman was ejected before it came to a stop at 8:04 pm. The car then caught on fire.

The driver fled from the car but was quickly arrested by the deputy, with the marshall tending to the injured woman.

She was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital as a precaution, where she was eventually released with minor injuries at about 1 a.m. Saturday. The driver was taken by ambulance to Marion General Hospital and was treated and released with minor injuries.

The driver, Nigel R. Clement, 20, Marion, is charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle Resulting in Injury as a Level 5 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement on Foot as a Class A Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving Resulting in Injury as a Class A Misdemeanor and six other Traffic Infractions committed during the pursuit. More charges could follow.