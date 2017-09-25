Man arrested after selling stolen property at Hamilton County auction

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
226
"Handcuffs" by v1ctor, CC BY 2.0

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested in Whitley County after Hamilton Superior Court issued a warrant alleging a felony charge for possession of stolen property.

38-year-old Donnie Horne of rural Huntington was arrested at his place of employment in Whitley County.

In July, Indiana State Police Detective Josh Maller initiated a criminal investigation after a $10,000 New Holland tractor was reported stolen.

The investigation revealed the tractor was stolen from a Roann, IN farm on July 5 and sold at a Hamilton County auction for $4,500 the following day.

There was also a stolen tiller attached to the tractor when it was sold, and investigation revealed the tiller had been stolen from a Huntington County barn on July 3.

Horne’s name was attached to the auction sale.

He was incarcerated in the Whitley County Jail and awaits transport to Hamilton County.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here