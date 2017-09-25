Man arrested after selling stolen property at Hamilton County auction

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested in Whitley County after Hamilton Superior Court issued a warrant alleging a felony charge for possession of stolen property.

38-year-old Donnie Horne of rural Huntington was arrested at his place of employment in Whitley County.

In July, Indiana State Police Detective Josh Maller initiated a criminal investigation after a $10,000 New Holland tractor was reported stolen.

The investigation revealed the tractor was stolen from a Roann, IN farm on July 5 and sold at a Hamilton County auction for $4,500 the following day.

There was also a stolen tiller attached to the tractor when it was sold, and investigation revealed the tiller had been stolen from a Huntington County barn on July 3.

Horne’s name was attached to the auction sale.

He was incarcerated in the Whitley County Jail and awaits transport to Hamilton County.