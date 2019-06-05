Man arrested on child solicitation charges

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested last week in an internet crimes against children investigation.

The Indiana State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started their investigation last July after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After the investigation, the task force arrested Brandon Case, 22, on May 30 and booked him into the Allen County Jail. Case is facing charges of child solicitation, a level 5 felony, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a level 6 felony.

If you have information related to crimes against children, contact your local law enforcement agency or visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website.