FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested last week in connection to an investigation earlier this month involving two child victims.

Aine Noh, 26, turned himself in at 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 23 and was arrested on several preliminary charges. Those include two counts of rape, four counts of child molesting, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

No further information was released.