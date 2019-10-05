Man arrested in LaGrange for dealing cocaine

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested in LaGrange Friday afternoon after transporting a large shipment of crack cocaine.

It started on Thursday, October 3, when the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office received information that a large shipment of crack cocaine was supposed to be delivered to someone in LaGrange on Friday, October 4.

After investigation between the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, it was learned that a drug transaction was to take place at the CVS Pharmacy parking lot in LaGrange.

It was revealed that 40-year-old Richard Berry Neal of Saginaw, Michigan would be bringing approximately $2,600.00 worth of crack cocaine at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4.

After Neal arrived, officers quickly swarmed the vehicle and took Neal into custody.

As a result of the arrest, officers seized a significant amount of crack cocaine. Neal was later booked into LaGrange county jail where if faces one level 5 felony count of dealing cocaine.