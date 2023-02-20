Man Arrested In Hit-Skip Crash Sunday Morning

A man has been arrested after a Sunday Morning hit-skip crash. Shortly after 3 A.M. Sunday, Police were called to the intersection of Trier Rd. and Wyandotte Dr. in reference to a man down. According to a police report, a pedestrian victim was stuck by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene of the fatal crash. The suspect vehicle was later located parked in front of a residence on the 5100 block of Stonehedge Blvd.

27-year-old Joshua H. Reid was arrested in connection with this investigation. Reid now faces preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash as the investigation continues…