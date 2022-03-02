Man arrested in connection to stolen vehicle pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested Wednesday morning following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

Fort Wayne Police officers were called to the 2800 block of Bowser Avenue on a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:24 a.m. Officials were told the vehicle was taken from the owner’s driveway just before police were called. GPS was located in the vehicle, but there were no updates on the location.

Then at about 9 a.m., the owner called dispatch to report that GPS revealed the vehicle was near the 3000 block of Hoagland Avenue. Officers found the vehicle parked on the street. When they approached it, the suspect sped off on Hoagland.

The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle collided with parked vehicles near Hoagland and Dewald Street.

The suspect suffered minor injures and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

Jandre Devon Mitchell was arrested and is facing charges of felony resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, felony theft of a motor vehicle along with an outstanding warrant.

The incident is still under investigation.