Man arrested in 20-year “cold” murder case

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Grant County have filed charges over a 20-year-old murder case.

According to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office, Darwish Bowlds was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 1st and is charged in the December 28, 2001 murder of Jessie “Pete” Flowers, who was found dead in his vehicle in the 100 block of West 15th street in Marion with a $10 bill lying on his chest.

Prosecutor-Elect Rodney Faulk says Bowlds will be sent back to Indiana to face the charge. Police say DNA evidence matched Bowlds to the crime.

“Today is a day that will start the journey to bring this case to a resolution so that the family of Jesse “Pete” Flowers can get justice for their family member, some peace, and closure,” Faulk adds.