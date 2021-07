FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been charged with allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this month.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, 29-year-old Jeffrey Lockhart met the girl through Snapchat. Eventually, he drove to meet her in Auburn, where police say he sexually assaulted her.

Lockhart was arrested yesterday on rape and child molestation charges and is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.