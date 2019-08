FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested Wednesday night after police say they found several pounds of methamphetamine in his car.

Officers pulled over a driver for speeding near Washington and Hanna Streets. Police say they found 4 pounds of methamphetamine in a backpack, digital scales and more narcotics trafficking paraphernalia.

Justin Lewis, 18, is facing preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine.