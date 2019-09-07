Man arrested for Friday night fatal shooting in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Marion Friday night.

It started around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 300 block of W. 30th Street in Marion on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Enrique Alcorta lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his chest, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

He was taken to the hospital where later succumbed to his injuries.

After further investigation, detectives discovered a possible suspect. The suspect was interviewed at a later time.

On Saturday, officers arrested 35-year-old Jomar Worthy and transported him to the Grant County Jail where he is facing a murder charge.

Worthy is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court next week.