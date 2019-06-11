Man arrested for drugs, resisting law enforcement following New Haven police pursuit

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested in New Haven Tuesday morning following a police pursuit.

Just after 1 a.m., New Haven police were dispatched to the 10,000 block of Graystone Cove on reports of a “suspicious person” in a silver Pontiac. The caller told police that the man appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic, and that he made a comment about something that had “died in his vehicle.”

Police located the vehicle in the 4000 block of Pebble Way and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over. Instead, he drove off-road in the 10,000 block of Bookcliff Cove and continued all the way to Cameron Court Apartments in the 10,000 block of Seiler Road.

Eventually, the driver drove into a ditch near Graystone Cove. The vehicle landed vertically, and the driver was not able to get out. The New Haven/Adam Township Fire Department was called to the scene, and had to extricate the driver.

Jared Starkey, 26, was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to check for injuries. After being released, he was booked in the Allen County Jail and faces the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of a Synthetic Drug (Level 6 Felony)

Driving while Suspended Prior (A Misdemeanor)

Various Traffic Violations (Infractions)

Police also found a bag containing what appeared to be synthetic drugs under Starkey when he was removed from the vehicle.