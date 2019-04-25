Man arrested for domestic battery after wife backs out of date

GRABILL, Ind. (WOWO): A Grabill man is facing domestic battery charges after a date night gone wrong.

37-year-old Donald Schulz was arrested early Wednesday morning for domestic battery and criminal confinement charges.

The Journal Gazette reports police were called to his home at about 3am after Schulz allegedly punched his wife in the head when she told him she didn’t feel well and didn’t want to go on a planned date with him.

The woman and her daughter ended up hiding in a locked room and were eventually helped out a window by police while Schulz was taken into custody.