Man arrested for child solicitation in Jay County

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Jay County man is in jail after trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

That “girl” was actually an undercover sheriff.

Chad Allen Flowers was talking to, who he thought was, a teenage girl, discussing having sex with her and having her meet him in a park.

When he was waiting for the “girl” in the park, police approached him, which is when he threw his cellphone into a pond.

Flowers is charged with child solicitation and obstruction of justice, and is in the Jay County jail.