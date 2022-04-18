Man arrested and charged after holding woman captive for two weeks

LaGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested last week for holding a Sturgis woman captive for two weeks before she was able to escape.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department was called to Sturgis Hospital on April 14 for a woman who had severe injuries on her body. The 35-year-old victim had multiple injuries in the healing stages. She told detectives that she had been held captive and that a man struck her with his fist multiple times, struck her with a hammer multiple times, stabbed her with a knife multiple times and bit her all over her body.

After an investigation, Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr., 41, was taken into custody and booked into the LaGrange County Jail. He is charged with rape, criminal confinement, aggravated battery resulting in injury, strangulation and intimidation.