Man arrested after weekend drug bust in Steuben County

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A Michigan man was arrested Sunday following a drug bust in Steuben County.

Deputies received a tip that a man was coming from Michigan interested in buying a vehicle posted online in Steuben County, using a pound-and-a-half of marijuana to buy it.

Deputies met with Andrew Wade Galinis, 39 of Quincy, in the parking lot of the Love’s Travel Center located in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street in Angola.

After a brief conversation, Galinis allegedly showed the deputies the marijuana he planned to use to buy the vehicle. He was then arrested. Deputies also found a small Ruger handgun on him.

Galinis was booked into the Steuben County Jail on one felony count of dealing marijuana over 30 grams and is held on a $3,000 bond.