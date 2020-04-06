Man arrested after standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested Monday morning after a standoff on the city’s south side.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance report in the 4300 block of Weisser Park Ave. just before 7 a.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Officers blocked off McKinnie Ave. up to Weisser Park Ave.

A person in the house reportedly was worried what the man would do so they called police.

After two hours, the man came out of the house after police used flashbangs and rammed the front door.

No one was injured.