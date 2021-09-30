Man arrested after standoff in DeKalb County

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff in DeKalb County Thursday.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were called at 8:08 a.m. to the Lighthouse Inn in the 3400 block of U.S. 6 near Waterloo on a report that a man was allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head. Deputies were then told the pair was leaving in a vehicle going west on U.S. 6. Officials found the vehicle parked at the Twilight Inn in the 2000 block of U.S.

The woman told deputies that the man was inside her room and that he was likely armed and dangerous. The man also had an arrest warrant out of Noble County.

Officers from other law enforcement agencies arrived to assist in the standoff. After announcements were made for the man to leave the room, a robot was deployed. Soon after, Raymond Lothamer, 30, was taken into custody without incident. The woman was not hurt. A gun was also taken from the scene.

The standoff lasted for about two and a half hours. Lothamer was arrested on the warrant. Other charges are pending.