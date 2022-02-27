Man arrested after standoff following domestic dispute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested early Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff following a domestic dispute.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1200 block of Glenwood Avenue on the city’s near northeast side at 8:51 p.m. Saturday night on a report of a domestic dispute with gunshots allegedly fired.

When officers arrived, they found that Thomas Neuhaus, 57, had been in a fight with a family member during which he reportedly fired a gunshot near them.

Police tried to get Thomas to exit the home, but he refused. The emergency services team, crisis response team and air support unit were all called to the scene. Negotiations then went on for more than three hours, but Thomas refused to leave the home.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers breached the front door and convinced Thomas to surrender without incident. Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital for a minor injury sustained during the altercation with a family member and was then arrested and book into the Allen County Jail.

He is facing charges of felony domestic battery-armed with a deadly weapon, felony domestic battery in the presence of a child, misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal recklessness.

No further details were released.