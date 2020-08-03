Man arrested after police find meth, gun and brass knuckles

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A Butler man was arrested Friday evening after police say they found methamphetamine, a loaded handgun and brass knuckles following a traffic stop.

Auburn Police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Touring Drive at about 4:50 p.m. for a fake registration. Police used the help of a K-9 and discovered 62 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a pair of brass knuckles in the car.

Ryan M. Parsely, 20 of Butler, was arrested. He is facing a felony charge of dealing methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge possession of a handgun with a license.