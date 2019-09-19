Man arrested after morning stand-off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested after a short stand-off Thursday morning.

It started around 9 a.m. when Emergency Services, Crisis Response, and Air Support units with the Fort Wayne Police Department were sent out to the 6800 block of Briarcliff Drive in regards to a man that had barricaded himself inside of a home following a domestic situation.

The barricaded man was armed with handguns. There was also another man inside the home. It was unknown whether the other man was a hostage or if he was in the home willingly.

Negotiators communicated with the suspect and after a short time, he came out and was taken into custody without incident. The other man in the home was unharmed.

The incident remains under investigation.