Man arrested after high-speed chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Fort Wayne Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 that the chase began at just after 11 a.m. when officers tried to pull over a Jeep. The driver did not stop and led police on a chase through southeast Fort Wayne.

Police used stop sticks to slow the Jeep. The chase ended when the Jeep stopped in a ditch in New Haven. The driver then ran from the scene but was arrested after a drone and K9 spotted him in a field.

The man is facing several charges including felony warrants.

Two other people inside the SUV were unhurt and are not facing charges.