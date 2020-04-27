Man arrested after Diplomat Apartments shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has been arrested after a shooting injured four people Friday night.

Bryshawn D. Terry Sr., 28, was arrested early Saturday morning. He is charged with four counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal recklessness. Terry was arrested at a nearby hotel without incident and is currently in the Allen County Jail.

The shooting in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive at the Diplomat Apartments at 9:10 p.m. left one of the victims with serious injuries. That victim is still in the hospital in serious condition.