Man arrested after ax attack at Fort Wayne Lowe’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 24-year-old man is in custody after going on a rampage with an ax at a Fort Wayne hardware store Wednesday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the Lowe’s on Illinois road a few minutes after 6pm on reports of an active shooter inside, but instead, they found Joshua Harless being held down by employees and customers after he had allegedly come into the store, grabbed a couple of axes, and injured four people before being taken down.

Their injuries were all reportedly minor.

Harless is charged with battery, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness.

Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena says it’s “unclear” why a shooting was reported to police as officers found no evidence of any gunfire.