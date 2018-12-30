Man and two children found dead inside Marion home Sunday

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A man and two children were found dead inside a home in Marion, Indiana Sunday.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports police received a 911 call just after 1 p.m., and were sent to a home in the 2300 block of Gallatin Street, south of 22nd Street.

Police found a man and two children dead inside.

The investigation is ongoing, and their cause of death is currently unknown. The Grant County Coroner is investigating their deaths as homicides.

This is a developing story, and WOWO will provide more details as they become available.