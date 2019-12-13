Man admits to fatal stabbing of mother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to killing his mother.

41-year-old Cordell Hughes pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in Allen Superior Court in a plea deal that will see him sentenced to up to 55 years in prison when he’s back in court in February, according to the Journal Gazette.

Police found 60-year-old Carmen Hughes stabbed to death in her apartment back in February. Hughes initially told police he found his mother’s body in her apartment.

He also tried to use her debit card a few days later but didn’t have the PIN number.