Man accused of throwing firework at state trooper during 2020 riots not guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A man accused of throwing an explosive device at a state trooper during riots in Fort Wayne back in 2020 has been found not guilty of the charges against him.

Juan Pablo Gonzalez was accused of hitting a state trooper with a mortar style firework during riots related to George Floyd protests in Fort Wayne.

The trooper was able to return to work soon after the incident.

Weighing the evidence, a jury found Gonzalez not guilty. The Allen County prosecutor saying it was a difficult case due to the chaos surrounding the riots.

Police identified Gonzalez out of a crowd based on his tattoos and images on social media.