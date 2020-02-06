Man accused of shooting girlfriend arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his girlfriend last weekend.

Timothy Swift, 31, was arrested yesterday and is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

Officers were called to St. Joseph Hospital just before 3:45 Sunday morning on a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The woman, who suffered minor injuries, told police she was shot at her home by her boyfriend.

Officers went to the 5000 block of Salem Lane but did not find a suspect on the scene.

However, Swift came in to talk to police Wednesday and was arrested following an interview.