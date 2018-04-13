Man accused of raping disabled woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested for what’s being called “a heinous crime.”

48-year-old Jared Haynes is accused of raping a woman with cerebral palsy at gunpoint. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that, according to court documents, Haynes tied the victim’s hands, slapped her in the face, and pointed a gun at her stomach while forcing himself on her.

The victim’s family says she can’t speak and used sign language to explain what happened after he dropped her off at her home and quickly drove off.

Haynes told police the sex was consensual, and that he never showed her a weapon. He’s currently in police custody.