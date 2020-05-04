Man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing a slew of felony charges after police say he had sex with a 15-year-old girl and recorded it with her cell phone.

Dominique M. Ross, 28, is also accused of biting and trying to take a gun away from an arresting officer last week, according to the Journal Gazette.

Court documents reveal Ross had sex with the girl at least three times in March and April. Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after Facebook messages between Ross and the victim discussing sexual relations.

Ross is facing charges of child exploitation, disarming a law enforcement officer, battery with bodily injury to a police officer, escape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor along with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.