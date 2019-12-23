Man accused of beating, shooting girlfriend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is charged with seven felonies and has a warrant out for his arrest after police say he beat and shot at his girlfriend.

Michael Jenkins, 36, is charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, strangulation, intimidation, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of domestic battery according to the Journal Gazette.

Court documents filed Monday reveal Jenkins showed up at the woman’s home on Oct. 20 and was angry after he couldn’t find drugs he purchased. Jenkins then allegedly punched the woman in the mouth when she said she didn’t know where the drugs were. He then flashed a gun, threatened to kill her, choked her and put the gun in her mouth before biting her multiple times.

The woman jumped out of a second-story window, but that’s when Jenkins shot at her, according to police.

Jenkins has previously been convicted of domestic battery, battery and strangulation.