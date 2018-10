FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been charged in severely beating his own cousin.

The Journal Gazette reports 20-year-old Demetrien McCune is charged with battery, and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Police say he whipped a young boy with an extension cord, and also hit the boy on the hands with a wooden handled brush, because the boy had gotten in trouble at school.

A school nurse found bruising on the boy’s backside, including scarring and open wounds.