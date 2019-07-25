MamaJo continues to make her way through the city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Tunnel Boring Machine, also known as “MamaJo” is making her way through the city.

The name “MamaJo” came from a combination of Fort Wayne’s three rivers. Ma from the St. Marys River, Ma from the Maumee River and Jo from the St. Joe River.

Currently the tunneling machine is near where Anthony Blvd. meets the Maumee River. Workers are presently around 220 feet below the surface as they continue to push forward with the new tunnel.

The tunnel is warm and humid with a rotten egg smell. Workers have several safety features throughout the tunnel to ensure everyone is safe or able to get to a safe place in the case of a flood, fire or gas leak. Fortunately, the safety features have never needed to be used.

Also known as the 3RPORT, the tunnel is just five miles in length which stretches from Glasgow Avenue to Foster Park. 3RPORT stands for Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Tunnel.

This tunnel will collect and transport combined sewage to the pollution control plant for treatment. After completion, the diameter will be 16 feet with the ability to carry 16,850 gallons of combined sewage per day.

When the project is finished, it is expected to reduce 90% of combined sewer overflows on the rivers. The tunnel is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2023.

For more information on MamaJo and her progress, visit fortwaynetunnel.org.