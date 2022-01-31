Major Winter Storm Expected This Week Across Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A winter storm watch is in effect for Northeast Indiana. The National Weather Service has issued the watch as predictions of a major winter snow storm could bring significant amounts of snow and ice to the region beginning sometime late Tuesday Night and lasting through Late Thursday.

Initial predictions are that snow amounts could range anywhere between 6 and 10 inches of snow, with locally higher snowfall amounts possible through Wednesday Night. Snow will predominately move out of the area by Friday morning with below freezing temperatures sticking around for at least the next week.