Major Indiana Wine Distributor Announces Expansion

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Vino Indiana is planning an expansion of its Wolcottville headquarters. Vino says the decision to expand its warehouse facility is due to “explosive growth” and increased sales at its LaGrange County operations. The project involves the addition of 9,000 square feet to Vino’s existing 22,000-square-foot warehouse. The company tells Inside Indiana Business that the extra space will provide additional capacity for distribution efforts and product assortment, as well as improve delivery and customer service.

Vino Indiana represents local brands such as Two EEs Winery in Huntington, Byler Lanes Winery in Auburn, and Three Rivers Distilling Co. in Fort Wayne, among others.