Major I&M outage impacting 13,000 customers

**UPDATE, 5/14/19 7:39AM** An I&M representative tells WOWO News the outage does not include the Fort Wayne area, and the representation of such on their online outage map is due to a glitch. Customers are still impacted in the South Bend and Elkhart areas. The original story follows below:

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO): About 13,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers from northeast of Fort Wayne to South Bend are without power.

The outage happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 14. I&M crews estimate power will be restored around 11 a.m.

Drivers are advised to treat any traffic signals out as four-way stops.