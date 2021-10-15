Major ground turkey recall issued

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): More than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products are being recalled because they might contain pieces of blue plastic, the USDA said Wednesday.

The ground turkey products were produced on Sept. 28, 2021.

The following products are part of the recall:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all-natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271 and a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271 and a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021.

The products have establishment number EST. P-7345 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The turkey was shipped to stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered when Butterball and the USDA received complaints from consumers.

If you have any of the recalled turkey, you should not eat it. You should throw it away or return it to the store.