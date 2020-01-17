Major drug sweep in Allen County results in massive seizure

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Six search warrants at various locations were executed by Allen County Police – including one at 8-10 Spring Street in the City of Fort Wayne.
Captain Steve Stone tells WOWO News that law enforcement seized:
1 Kilogram of Fentanyl
1 Pound of Fentanyl pills
19 Pounds of Methamphetamines
2 Ounces of Cocaine
22 Grams of Heroin
Marijuana (including Edibles and THC Vape)
11 Firearms
3 Ballistic Vests
Over $30,000.00 in cash
Stone says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the DEA assisted in the investigation and execution of the warrants.