Major drug sweep in Allen County results in massive seizure

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Six search warrants at various locations were executed by Allen County Police – including one at 8-10 Spring Street in the City of Fort Wayne.

Captain Steve Stone tells WOWO News that law enforcement seized:

1 Kilogram of Fentanyl

1 Pound of Fentanyl pills

19 Pounds of Methamphetamines

2 Ounces of Cocaine

22 Grams of Heroin

Marijuana (including Edibles and THC Vape)

11 Firearms

3 Ballistic Vests

Over $30,000.00 in cash

Stone says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the DEA assisted in the investigation and execution of the warrants.