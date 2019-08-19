Major area bridge work to begin tonight with I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bridge joint repair begins tonight at multiple points on Interstate 469 in Allen County.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, work on the bridges over the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Harber Ditch, the CFE railroad, Dawkins Road, the Maumee River, and North River Road will take place from 9pm to 6am on each bridge for one to three days each, weather permitting.

After the I-469 work is done, contractors will move to three bridges along U.S. 24 in eastern Allen County, over Doyle, Bruick, and Sampson Roads, then they’ll move to five bridges along I-69:

In addition to the bridges on I-69, I-469, and U.S. 24, work will also take place:

S.R. 101 at U.S. 24

U.S. 33 at U.S. 30

U.S. 30 at I-69

S.R. 930 over the St. Joe River, between North Anthony Boulevard and Harry Baals Drive

S.R. 930 over the Maumee River, between Lake Avenue and East Washington Blvd

S.R. 930 over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, between Lake Avenue and East Washington Blvd

No estimated completion date was given.