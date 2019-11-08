Mad Ants kick off 2019-20 campaign tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Mad Ants kick off the 2019-20 NBA G-League season tonight at the Memorial Coliseum.

Coach Steve Gansey tells WOWO News he’s looking forward to a good season:

“We have some veteran guys, some guys who have some NBA experience… I’m really excited about our ability to play different lineups. We can play small, we can play big,” he says.

One of the new additions to the team this year is D.J. McCall, a Concordia Lutheran graduate coming by way of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

As for tonight’s opponent, the Lakeland Magic, Gansey says the Mad Ants have their work cut out for them:

“Very good team, they’re well-coached. Pretty big, they’ve got some size inside and out… it’s gonna be tough.”

The Mad Ants are the highest level of pro sports in Fort Wayne, with the G-League being just below the full NBA level of the team’s affiliate, the Indiana Pacers.

Tip-off is at 7pm, and tickets are still available.