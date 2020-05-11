Mad Anthony’s Charity Classic canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Mad Anthony’s Children’s Foundation says the coronavirus pandemic has caused it to call off its largest charity event on the year. The Fort Wayne-based foundation says it is canceling its 2020 Charity Classic and Red Coat Dinner, scheduled for mid-June.

The foundation cites the continued uncertainty in the age of COVID-19 as well as Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track guidelines as its primary reasons for canceling the event.

“This was obviously not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right one out of respect for our community’s health and safety – as well as because of the uncertainty we expect to continue into June,” said Sherri Miller, president of the Mad Anthony’s board of directors. “While we won’t have the Charity Classic or Red Coat Dinner this year, our hope and plan is to still be able to present a gift of support to the Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House for 2020. And we definitely look forward to putting on a grand event in 2021.”

Mad Anthony’s says the event raises millions each year for charitable organizations in Fort Wayne.

The foundation says it hopes to still be able to present a gift to the Mad Anthony’s Hope House and is looking forward to the event in 2021.