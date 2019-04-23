Mad Anthonys announces its 2019 Red Coat recipients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Mad Anthonys named Fort Wayne native and NFL star Jaylon Smith and local business leader and philanthropist John Tippmann, Sr. as their 2019 Red Coat recipients.

Smith and Tippmann will be honored at the Red Coat Dinner on June 14. The annual charity golf event, sponsored by Lutheran Health Network will be on the following day. Both events will take place at Fort Wayne Country Club.

According to Mike Wallace, president of Mad Anthonys, commitment is a word that he would use to describe Smith and Tippmann. “As a hugely successful entrepreneur and servant leader, John’s commitment to his faith, family, generosity and business is unparalleled. From Bishop Luers High School to Notre Dame to Dallas Cowboys, Jaylon has achieved what many dream about. What makes Jaylon unique is his desire to give back to Fort Wayne. We are thrilled to recognize them both as this year’s Red Coat recipients.”

Smith played football at Bishop Luers High School and Notre Dame, where he was an All-American and was the winner of the 2015 Dick Butkus Award. He was then drafted in 2016 by the Dallas Cowboys as a linebacker.

When off of the field, Smith is active with charities and the community. He has his Clear Eye View Charitable Fund which provides funding to his Minority Entrepreneurship Institute. The Minority Entrepreneurship Institute supports minority entrepreneurship to help close the economic and education gap for minorities. He is involved with local organizations that help with the battle of childhood obesity.

Smith won the Ed Block Courage Award from the Cowboys in 2017. His teammates voted for Jaylon to receive that award sighting his “inspiration, sportsmanship and courage.” He is also currently finishing his studies at Notre Dame with a degree in film and television.

“It’s an absolute honor to stand alongside John and join an amazing family of Red Coat recipients,” Smith said. “Just as importantly, I’m excited to help support Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation in raising money for the Children’s Hope House and the services they provide families throughout our region.”

John Tippmann is the founder and chairman of the Tippmann Group. The Tippmann Group is made up of three companies: Interstate Warehousing, Tippmann Construction and Tippmann Properties.

Tippmann has supported the community for many years and is a philanthropist through many organizations including Vincent Village, Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic and the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation.

In honor if his late mother, Tippmann founded and chairs the Mary Cross Tippmann Foundation which supports many local charities.

“It is awe-inspiring to be named a Red Coat recipient and join such a distinguished list of past honorees,” Tippman said. “For me, providing resources for those individuals and organizations in need is what I know best. The blessings of business success simply strengthen my ability to give back.”

Both Smith and Tippmann join many other well-known recipients including Neil Armstrong, John Wooden, Bob Knight, Gene Keady, Peyton Manning and Vice President Mike Pence.

You can find a fill list of Red Coat Recipients by clicking here.