Macy’s to hire hundreds in Indiana

CHICAGO (Inside Indiana Business): New York City-based Macy’s has announced plans to hire approximately 300 full-and part-time workers at its seven Indiana stores. The department store chain says a majority of the roles are in customer sales and experience team, along with merchandising and operations.
Macy’s plans to hold a national hiring event July 15 at more than 500 locations across the country from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Macy’s has a store in Fort Wayne at Glenbrook Square.
“As an iconic retailer at a moment where the marketplace is evolving faster than ever before, it is our colleagues—rooted in equality and driven by purpose—that form the foundation of this innovative retail company and drive our transformation strategy forward as a digitally led omnichannel retailer,” said Macy’s Northwest region senior principal of human resources Shannon Clark-Williams.
Macy's says most of the interviews will be conducted online, which will be about a 30 minute process, with candidates often receiving an offer the same day.
Macy’s says new employees may be eligible to earn a $250 referral bonus as an incentive for recruiting others.